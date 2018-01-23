Regional job fair searching for teachers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Regional job fair searching for teachers

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Several Valley schools are looking to fill vacant teaching jobs. 

A dozen local school districts are looking to hire full-time teachers and substitute teachers at the Mahoning County  Regional Teacher Job Fair on January 24th, from 12-3 p.m. at the Joyce Brooks Center in Canfield.  

Officials say representatives from each district will be at the job fair, and onsite interviews will be conducted. 

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments (MVRCOG) and Rachel Wixey & Associates are partnering up for the job fair.  

The following school districts are part of the job fair:
Austintown Local Schools
Boardman Local Schools
Campbell City Schools
Canfield Local Schools
Lowellville Local Schools
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center/Valley STEM
Mahoning County Educational Service Center
Poland Local Schools
Rootstown Local Schools
Struthers City Schools
Western Reserve Local Schools
Youngstown Community School

The job fair is also targeting substitute teachers. 

Substitute candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree, but it can be in any field, and pass a criminal background check and drug screening. 

Substitute teaching positions include flexible scheduling, and compensation of $75 a day.

