Regional job fair searching for teachers

Several Valley schools are looking to fill vacant teaching jobs.

A dozen local school districts are looking to hire full-time teachers and substitute teachers at the Mahoning County Regional Teacher Job Fair on January 24th, from 12-3 p.m. at the Joyce Brooks Center in Canfield.

Officials say representatives from each district will be at the job fair, and onsite interviews will be conducted.

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments (MVRCOG) and Rachel Wixey & Associates are partnering up for the job fair.

The following school districts are part of the job fair:

Austintown Local Schools

Boardman Local Schools

Campbell City Schools

Canfield Local Schools

Lowellville Local Schools

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center/Valley STEM

Mahoning County Educational Service Center

Poland Local Schools

Rootstown Local Schools

Struthers City Schools

Western Reserve Local Schools

Youngstown Community School

The job fair is also targeting substitute teachers.

Substitute candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree, but it can be in any field, and pass a criminal background check and drug screening.

Substitute teaching positions include flexible scheduling, and compensation of $75 a day.