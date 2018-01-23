National Packard Museum grateful for donations after metal theft

The director of the National Packard Museum in Warren is thanking generous donors whose contributions will help pay for repairs after the facility was the target of metal thieves in December.

A GoFundMe account helped to raise $4,000 for the museum. Members of the community also came in to visit the museum since the incident to donate what they could to help.

"For something that was so tragic, it really, really was heartwarming that people just came out by the dozens to just support us," Mary Ann Porinchak said, museum executive director.

In December, Porinchak arrived to find the building's heating and cooling systems completely dismantled, copper pipes cut and a portion of the wood panel fence surrounding the back of the building tampered with.

The donations will help to pay for upgrades to security in the back of the building. New security cameras have already been installed.

Porinchak says a couple recently donated money to pay for a new metal fence to guard the area around the building's AC units. The units will be guarded with new metal cages and new sensors will also be installed.

"We truly feel loved by our community and we're so grateful that we have so many friends out there," she said.

The total cost of damage is estimated at around $43,000. Porinchak says insurance did help to cover the majority of the expenses for the clean up.

Porinchak says Warren police told her they've been looking into leads on possible suspects, but have yet to make any arrests.

"I truly hope they catch the people that are responsible for this, because this is just senseless," she said.