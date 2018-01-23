Jennings named Campbell football coach

Albert "Butch"' Jennings is the new head football coach at Campbell.

He was approved at the board of education meeting on Tuesday night.

Jennings was the head coach at Valley Christian in 2016 season and the Eagles finished 2-7. He did not coach in 2017 opting to watch his son play his senior season at Boardman.

Prior to coming to the Mahoning Valley, Jennings was a high school coach in Lynchburg, Virginia.

He replaces Ed Rozum who opted not to return.