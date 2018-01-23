Jennings named Campbell football coach

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over Cleveland on Monday night that...More >>
Stephen Curry will be able to stock his All-Star roster with plenty of Golden State teammates.More >>
...Albert "Butch"' Jennings is the new head football coach at Campbell.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 13 Ohio State beat Nebraska 64-59 on Monday night, the fourth victory for the surging Buckeyes in the last eight days.More >>
The Russian Olympic Committee says speed skater Viktor Ahn, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, is among several top Russian athletes barred from the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics amid the country's ongoing doping...More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, January 22, 2018.More >>
