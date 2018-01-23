Woman facing homicide charge in fatal hatchet attack

MCGRANN, Pa. (AP) - A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.

Authorities say 41-year-old Thomas Snyder died last month after being hospitalized following the July 27 attack in the family home in Manor Township.

Forty-one-year-old Melanie Snyder was originally charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton says the homicide charge was filed after an autopsy concluded that her husband died of pneumonia as a result of brain damage from the attack.

A defense attorney questioned last summer why so little blood would be on someone accused of such an attack given the amount of blood at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.