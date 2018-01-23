Apple poised to expand into speaker market with HomePod

A 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire Tuesday, methodically firing a handgun inside a crowded atrium at his rural Kentucky high school.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments from an ex-death row inmate that the state's capital punishment law is unconstitutional because judges and not juries hand down death sentences.More >>
Experts predict that Great Lakes water levels will rise for a fifth consecutive year.More >>
Champion police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving the second report in three days of someone trying to lure a teenager into a van.More >>
The director of the National Packard Museum in Warren is thanking generous donors whose contributions will help pay for repairs after the facility was the target of metal thieves in December. A GoFundMe account helped to raise $4,000 for the museum. Members of the community also came in to visit the museum since the incident to donate what they could to help. "For something that was so tragic, it really, really was heartwarming that people just came out by the dozens to just su...More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been...More >>
The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.More >>
Authorities say the teenage driver of car that crashed and killed a 16-year-old passenger has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.More >>
Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.More >>
An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.More >>
