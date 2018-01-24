Former gubernatorial candidate Betty Sutton visits Lisbon

Former gubernatorial candidate Betty Sutton spoke with the Columbiana County Democratic Committee Tuesday night in Lisbon.

Sutton, who dropped out of the race to join Richard Cordray as his running mate, wanted to introduce herself to the community.

She spoke with the group on how to make the democratic state party strong again.

Sutton says one of her goals is to help local schools.

"We are going to stop robbing our local governments. We are going to find a way to fix the school funding formula, once and for all, wherever you live in the state," said Sutton.

The democratic committee is planning on having all of the democratic gubernatorial candidates stop by the next few months.