Buhl Park in Hermitage gearing up for future events

It may still be winter, but folks in the Shenango Valley are already thinking about spring and festivities at Buhl Park.

Tuesday night, dozens of people showed up to hear the 4th annual "State of the Park Address."

Some new additions for 2018 include a big fireworks event, state championships for grand prix cycle racing, new hiking and biking trails and improvements to the performing arts center.

"Again, this year, we have some exciting new things happening and we are anxious to share this information and hear what people think," states Tom Roskos, who adds, "We want the community to understand how we are working to keep the park open, alive and free and how they can be a part of that process."

Buhl Park was created to enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Shenango Valley, and it continues to grow to be a place that people of all ages and abilities can use and enjoy.

Many activities at Buhl park are free thanks to a $10 million endowment that helps operate the park.