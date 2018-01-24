Salt trucks out as temperatures drop in the Valley

It's all hands on deck this morning as crews from the Youngstown Street Department work to keep roads safe while temperatures drop further below freezing.

A spokesman for the street department tells 21 News that while some salt trucks were out before midnight, following a dusting of snow and temperatures that dropped to 29 degrees, everyone was called in was sent out to treat roads at around 2:30 am Wednesday.

As of 4 am, ten trucks were working in the city; two on each of the four sides of town, one downtown and one salting the ramps on I-680.

The focus, according to the street department, is on hills and bridges.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also has crews out treating roads.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 21 News at around 4 am that roads in Mahoning County were wet.

No driving problems were reported in Trumbull or Columbiana County.

State Police say Mercer County roads are wet. PennDOT crews have been out all night treating highways.