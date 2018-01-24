Couple escapes from burning Wilmington Township home

A Lawrence County couple escaped from their burning home with their lives overnight but lost just about everything else.

The fire broke out before 10 pm Tuesday at the home on the 1900 block of State Route 956.

The flames spread throughout the entire house.

Lawrence County dispatch tells us several departments were on scene for more than 4 hours, including trucks from New Wilmington, Volant and Hickory Township.

The man and woman living at the home were not injured, but the house, many of their possessions, including an S-U-V were destroyed.

Route 956 in that area was closed but is open again this morning.

There is no official word yet on what caused the fire.