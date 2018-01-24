Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us to close 182 stores

The operator of the national retail chains Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us has announced plans to close 182 stores as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

A closing list included in court documents filed on Tuesday name four stores in Ohio and nine stores in Pennsylvania.

According to the company website, Toys “R” Us operates stores in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles and along Boardman Poland Road in Boardman.

A Babies “R” Us store is located on Doral Drive in Boardman. None of the three local stores are on the closing list.

The more than 100-page court filing says that some of the stores could remain open if more favorable lease agreements are negotiated, but in the majority of the stores earmarked for shutdown have been unprofitable.

Sales to clear the inventory of the closings are scheduled to begin on February 7 and run through mid-April.

The list of stores to be closed may be seen below.

The company operates 875 stores in the United States.

The latest bankruptcy court filing may be seen here