Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us to close 182 stores

As more cars and trucks get on Valley roads for their morning commute, some drivers are finding slippery conditions in some places.More >>
With increasing reports of first responders being exposed to dangerous and sometimes deadly opioids, an assisted living center in Niles has stepped forward to protect some of the people who protect them.More >>
The operator of the national retail chains Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us has announced plans to close 182 stores as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.More >>
A Lawrence County couple escaped from their burning home with their lives overnight but lost just about everything else.More >>
It's all hands on deck this morning as crews from the Youngstown Street Department work to keep roads safe while temperatures drop further below freezing.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An 86-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery has been placed on a year's probation.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been excluded at...More >>
The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.More >>
Authorities say the teenage driver of car that crashed and killed a 16-year-old passenger has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.More >>
Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.More >>
An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.More >>
