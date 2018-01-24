The cold returns Wednesday but it won't last long

Many will wake up Wednesday with a fresh coating of snow and perhaps some sleet on area roadways. While isolated slick spots are possible Wednesday Morning, road conditions should improve by noon.

Highs Wednesday will only reach 30 and there may be a stray light snow shower from time to time under a cloudy sky.

The cold sticks around Thursday but we trade in the cloudy sky for a mostly sunny one.

The weekend will be wild, showers are likely Saturday and Sunday.

Snow and cold return Monday, and there may be even more snow before the week is through.