Valley drivers encounter some icy spots

As more cars and trucks get on Valley roads for their morning commute, some drivers are finding slippery conditions in some places.

A dusting of snow on top of already wet road surfaces, combined with freezing temperatures have left icy spots, especially on bridges.

Shortly before 6:30 am, a car slid off West Webb Road and into a utility pole in Weathersfield Township.

A cable TV wire brushed against a school bus that was in the area at the time of the crash, but the bus was able to drive around the accident scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

Accidents are also being investigated on other Valley roads.