Local lawmakers urge Gov. Kasich to intervene in Al Adi's case

Two Valley lawmakers are coming together to ask Governor John Kasich to step in and support a Youngstown businessman who is being held by immigration officials.

State Senator, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Joe Schiavoni, as well as Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan, sent a letter to the Governor's desk Tuesday, asking him to show support for Amer "Al" Adi Othman.

Adi was arrested on January 16th and taken into custody during what was expected to be a regularly scheduled check in with immigration officials.

Adi has been on a hunger strike since his detainment and has already required hospitalization once.

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United States from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card.

After their divorce, Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of a claim that the marriage from 1979 was "fraudulent".

Congressman Tim Ryan worked trying to push a private bill for years to keep Adi off the deportation list.

After working with Adi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, they were able to grant Adi a stay.

However, Sen. Schiavoni says they are still waiting on ICE officials to sign off on the measure, which would release Adi from jail.

Schiavoni says he has not heard back from the Governor's office yet on whether they will step in and support Adi's case. The full text of the letter to Governor Kasich can be read below.

A vigil has been planned for Adi Wednesday night at the 1st UU Church -- 1105 Elm Street Youngstown OH 44505 at 5:30 p.m.

