Ogilvie returns to United sidelines for second time

D.J. Ogilvie returned to the Mahoning Valley a year ago to take over the athletic director's job at United High School.



Fast forward a few months and he's returning for his second stint as the Eagles head football coach.

Ogilvie was the head coach at United from 1998-2003 and then took over at Boardman for six years before heading south to Florida in 2011 to continue his coaching career. He returned to the area last year taking on his new job at United.

The Eagles finished 6-4 last season and last made the playoffs in 2014.

?