Child injured in Youngstown OVI crash, mom charged

A Lisbon mother is facing charges after allegedly causing an accident that injured her son.

Police say 34-year-old Lachelle Cantrell has been charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.

According to a report, police responded to Burbank Avenue and Wesley Avenue on Monday night for a car that hit a utility pole.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found Cantrell talking to another woman. When they began to ask her questions Cantrell allegedly began repeating "call my mom".

Authorities say the boy, whose age has not been released, suffered a cut to his face and an unknown injury to his ear. According to the report the boy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they could smell alcohol and she was unable to stand without assistance.

Officers say was taken to the police station where she was not making sense and kept trying to leave the testing room.

According to the report, once officers were finally able to perform the test, it was found that Cantrell's blood alcohol level was .284, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police say they attempted to book Cantrell into the Mahoning County Jail, however, deputies would not accept her for medical reasons because she could not stand or walk without assistance.

Cantrell allegedly voluntarily agreed to have her son released to a relative.

Cantrell has since appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.