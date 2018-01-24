Champion grandfather sentenced to prison for breaking child's arm

A 64-year-old Champion man will spend the next 8 years behind bars after breaking his grandson's arm.

Last week a Trumbull County Jury found Michael Tenney guilty on several charges after investigators say he broke his grandson's arm.

Tenney was convicted on two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault, after hearing several days of testimony, including four doctors and three nurses, as well as the boy himself.

Authorities accuse Tenney of bruising and fracturing his grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on January 15 of last year.

Nurses said the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The child told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.

