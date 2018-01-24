Champion grandfather sentenced to prison for breaking child's ar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion grandfather sentenced to prison for breaking child's arm

WARREN, Ohio -

A 64-year-old Champion man will spend the next 8 years behind bars after breaking his grandson's arm. 

Last week a Trumbull County Jury found Michael Tenney guilty on several charges after investigators say he broke his grandson's arm. 

Tenney was convicted on two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault, after hearing several days of testimony, including four doctors and three nurses, as well as the boy himself.

Authorities accuse Tenney of bruising and fracturing his grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on January 15 of last year.

Nurses said the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The child told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.
 

    A 62-year-old Youngstown woman just released from the hospital and a rehabilitation center after four months finds all of her apartment emptied out, her gas shut off and her apartment freezing cold. But in the end Youngstown Police step in, warming up her home and her heart. Sandra Gordon was hospitalized for four months after having a heart attack and then falling down the stairs and breaking her leg all at the same time.   When she returned home to her east side apartment all...More >>
