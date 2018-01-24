Freeze + Thaw = Potholes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Freeze + Thaw = Potholes

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

You may not always see them but state and county road crews are out patching potholes everyday.  And with this winters pattern of freeze and thaw there are plenty to fill.

"This is the worst,  I wish it would either stay cold or stay warm, this up and down causes a lot of problems on our roads," Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's happening all across the state. "So far the state has spent 21,000 man hours and used 784 tons of cold patch asphalt to fill potholes through out the state," said ODOT District 4 spokesman, Brent Kovacs.

Ginnetti says the problem is freezing overnight then melting during the day. "Every time if thaws obviously water is getting into any little crack in the road it can, and once it freezes it expands and lifts the road," Ginnetti said.

When it melts it leaves a void that is pounded by traffic and becomes a pothole. On some roads motorists are noticing a washboard or ripple like condition. One example is Route 224 between West Boulevard in Boardman and Raccoon Road in Canfield.

"Basically what's happening there is there's water trapped underneath the road surface in the sub-grade, and as it freezes it heaves up," according to Ginnetti. 

The county engineer is using a "hotbox", which is used to heat up the cold patch so it will do a better job of filling the pothole.
Ginnetti says crews will work everyday to smooth out the ride on county roads.  


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Firefighters extinguish blaze in Lordstown home

    Firefighters extinguish blaze in Lordstown home

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-01-24 22:38:14 GMT

    According to crews on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of the home around 4:30 p.m. 

    More >>

    According to crews on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of the home around 4:30 p.m. 

    More >>

  • S.R. 164 closed after accident brings down wires

    S.R. 164 closed after accident brings down wires

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-24 22:03:18 GMT

    Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid a portion of State Route 164 north of North Lima. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid a portion of State Route 164 north of North Lima. 

    More >>

  • Youngstown Police help east side woman living with no heat

    Youngstown Police help east side woman living with no heat

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-24 21:38:28 GMT
    A 62-year-old Youngstown woman just released from the hospital and a rehabilitation center after four months finds all of her apartment emptied out, her gas shut off and her apartment freezing cold. But in the end Youngstown Police step in, warming up her home and her heart. Sandra Gordon was hospitalized for four months after having a heart attack and then falling down the stairs and breaking her leg all at the same time.   When she returned home to her east side apartment all...More >>
    A 62-year-old Youngstown woman just released from the hospital and a rehabilitation center after four months finds all of her apartment emptied out, her gas shut off and her apartment freezing cold. But in the end Youngstown Police step in, warming up her home and her heart. Sandra Gordon was hospitalized for four months after having a heart attack and then falling down the stairs and breaking her leg all at the same time.   When she returned home to her east side apartment all...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms