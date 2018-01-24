Freeze + Thaw = Potholes

You may not always see them but state and county road crews are out patching potholes everyday. And with this winters pattern of freeze and thaw there are plenty to fill.



"This is the worst, I wish it would either stay cold or stay warm, this up and down causes a lot of problems on our roads," Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said.



The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's happening all across the state. "So far the state has spent 21,000 man hours and used 784 tons of cold patch asphalt to fill potholes through out the state," said ODOT District 4 spokesman, Brent Kovacs.

Ginnetti says the problem is freezing overnight then melting during the day. "Every time if thaws obviously water is getting into any little crack in the road it can, and once it freezes it expands and lifts the road," Ginnetti said.



When it melts it leaves a void that is pounded by traffic and becomes a pothole. On some roads motorists are noticing a washboard or ripple like condition. One example is Route 224 between West Boulevard in Boardman and Raccoon Road in Canfield.

"Basically what's happening there is there's water trapped underneath the road surface in the sub-grade, and as it freezes it heaves up," according to Ginnetti.



The county engineer is using a "hotbox", which is used to heat up the cold patch so it will do a better job of filling the pothole.

Ginnetti says crews will work everyday to smooth out the ride on county roads.



