Police: Second Champion Twp. luring report just a "misunderstanding"

According to crews on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of the home around 4:30 p.m.More >>
Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid a portion of State Route 164 north of North Lima.More >>
Champion police are now clarifying reports that there was a second reported incident of luring involving a black van.More >>
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been...More >>
The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.More >>
Authorities say the teenage driver of car that crashed and killed a 16-year-old passenger has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.More >>
Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.More >>
An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.More >>
