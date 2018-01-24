Police: Second Champion Twp. luring report just a "misunderstanding"

Champion police are now clarifying reports that there was a second reported incident of luring involving a black van.

Tuesday police said they were reviewing surveillance video after receiving the second report in three days of someone trying to lure a teenager into a van.

The latest incident was reported by a 16-year-old boy on Friday.

The teen told police he was riding his bicycle near the Dairy Queen on State Road when a man in a black van yelled at him, "Hey, come here!"

When the teen refused, the man in the van said "Are you sure? Come on."

The boy again refused and the van drove away.

However, Wednesday afternoon officials said they were able to talk to the owner of the van and the teen again.

After the interview police have come to the conclusion that it was all a "misunderstanding".

Officials with the department tell 21 news that it now appears the driver of the van was attempting to wave the boy on to cross the street, not beckoning him to the van.

The concern stems from an earlier incident last week in which a 15-year-old girl walking home from Champion High School said that she ran away after a man driving a white van pulled up beside her on Mahoning Avenue.

The girl told police that the van had slowed down and that she got "a creepy feeling" as the driver stared at her as it drove by.

She said she took her phone out in case the van came back and started to run through a snow-covered yard when the van turned around in her direction.

The teen tells police she could not hear what the driver was saying, but repeatedly said "No!" to him.

She ran to a house where a neighbor helped her.

The van from Friday's incident is described as an older black van, possibly with a spray-paint job, and a temporary license plate. The van had ladder racks on the top.

The driver was a white male between 50 and 60-years-old, possibly with a beard.

The girl who reported the earlier encounter tells police that van involved was white in color, possibly a construction-style van.

There was black or gray molding on the lower portion of the van.

The driver was a white male with a medium build. He had dark hair and mustache. He was wearing a blue ball cap and possibly a white tee shirt.

Champion police would like to hear from anyone with information to contact them through 911 or 330-675-2730.

A similar incident was reported in Girard Monday.

Girard police say a girl standing at her bus stop claims she was approached by a man driving a silver/gray pick up truck. She tells police the man offered her a ride to school and when she declined, she says he asked her again more forcefully.

The young girl describes the driver as a man in his 40s with a large brown beard.