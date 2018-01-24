Mild End To The Work Week

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

While Thursday will start on a cold note, the afternoon is expected to be brighter and milder when compared to the previous couple of days. A southwest wind and a full day of sunshine will send temperatures to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon; a great day to get outdoors!

Unfortunately the pleasant weather won't last all that long. A cold front will slowly cross eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Saturday into early Sunday, resulting in rain showers. The raindrops should clear out by mid-morning Sunday at the latest.

A shot of seasonably cold air is set to find a home across the region early next week but midweek will be milder. We still expect a colder weather pattern to set up early in February.