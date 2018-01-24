Youngstown Police help east side woman living with no heat

A 62-year-old Youngstown woman just released from the hospital and a rehabilitation center after four months finds all of her apartment emptied out, her gas shut off and her apartment freezing cold.

But in the end Youngstown Police step in, warming up her home and her heart.

Sandra Gordon was hospitalized for four months after having a heart attack and then falling down the stairs and breaking her leg all at the same time.



When she returned home to her east side apartment all of her belongings had been stolen, and her gas had been shut off, leaving her with no heat during this cold spell.

"I spent two days in here on the floor with coats that the Rescue Mission donated to me, I slept on those," Gordon said.

The Rescue Mission also gave Gordon a small heater.

But Youngstown Police Officers Jimmy Welch and Jeff Roberts were asked to do a "welfare check" on Gordon. That's when they discovered that the east side woman was living in an apartment where the temperature was only about 40 degrees.

Officer Welch tells 21 News, "We called for a supervisor Sergeant John Payne and Lieutenant Frank Rutherford and together we were able to contact some social services and made arrangements to get the heat on, and the public has been great, a lot of donations for her."

The police officers along with the Rescue Mission helped get Sandra a mattress to sleep on, slippers, a robe, food, a hot plate, a television, and even underwear.

But the giving continues because Youngstown Police have also managed to get her into a new apartment according to Sandra and they tell her once she signs the papers she should be able to move in come February.

Sandra said prayers were answered by "angels" who showed up in a blue uniform with a badge and a smile.

Officer Welch says it's the right thing to do,"Other than being a policeman we're human beings so to see someone living like that especially at 62 years old it's kind of disheartening. And luckily we were in a position that we had the ability to help her."

One of the most rewarding parts of a police officer's job that often goes unnoticed.