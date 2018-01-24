SR 164 reopened after two-vehicle accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SR 164 reopened after two-vehicle accident

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Police say State Route 164 has been reopened after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews asked drivers to avoid the area of South Avenue (164) between East Calla Rd. and Woodworth Rd. 

According to officials on the scene, a two-vehicle accident sheared off a utility pole, bringing down wires across the street. 

