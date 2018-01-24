Firefighters extinguish blaze in Lordstown home

Firefighters from at least two departments were able to extinguish a blaze at a home on Highland Avenue.

According to crews on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of the home around 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials say they are still investigating, however initial reports indicate the fire may have been started by one of the children.

Firefighters say they are still going through the upstairs portion of the home, but they believe the family was able to make it out of the house ok.

Officials say the house suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.