Firefighters extinguish blaze in Lordstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Lordstown home

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Firefighters from at least two departments were able to extinguish a blaze at a home on Highland Avenue. 

According to crews on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of the home around 3:30 p.m. 

Fire officials say they are still investigating, however initial reports indicate the fire may have been started by one of the children. 

Firefighters say they are still going through the upstairs portion of the home, but they believe the family was able to make it out of the house ok. 

Officials say the house suffered extensive damage. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms