New Mill Creek Commissioners named

Two new commissioners for the Mill Creek MetroParks board of Commissioners have been named.

Probate Judge Robert Rusu Jr. announced Wednesday that he has appointed Mr. Jeff Harvey and Mr. Paul Olivier to the Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Harvey and Mr. Olivier will replace former commissioners, Tom Shipka and John Reagan who did not seek re-appointment to the Board when their terms expired at the end of 2017.

According to a release, Harvey is the owner of "Wild Birds Unlimited" in Boardman, Ohio and is currently the President of the Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley.

In a statement, Judge Rusu said, "It is my desire that Jeff bring his passion and knowledge of the park and the environment to the Board and continue the superb legacy that Volney Rogers established in our community over 100 years ago."

Meanwhile, Paul Olivier is a Senior Vice-President, Chief Network Integration Officer with St. Elizabeth Hospital/MercyHealth.

Mr. Olivier has been in healthcare administration for over 25 years and has served on numerous community organizations' boards such as the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown CityScape.

"His reputation is well known and his passion for helping the Valley is second to none," said Judge Rusu.

The new board members will assume their role as commissioners at the next regularly scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. on February 12, 2018, at the Metro Park Farms in Canfield.