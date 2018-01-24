Austintown Schools opening the door to ECOT students

After the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow abruptly closed last Friday, Austintown school district is opening the door to the displaced students.

Austintown says they have received various calls regarding enrollment for the students from ECOT.

The district is now recommending that those students enroll in their online program, Falcon Pride Online.

"This program would provide a smooth transition for students who are accustomed to an online structure," said Superintendent Vincent Colaluca.

Students who may be seeking additional information on enrolling in the program can contact the director, Mariel Sallee, at (330) 797-3900 ext.1512.