Brookfield company hiring 25 positions

A Brookfield company is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 25 positions.

Legacy Measurement Solutions, a portfolio company of White Deer Energy, offers engineered measurement, production and process equipment to the oil and natural gas industry.

The hiring event will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Legacy Management Solutions on Parkway Drive in Brookfield.

The company says they are looking to fill 10 positions for Honing, 1 Hydro Technician, 2 Material Handlers, 1 Quality Inspector, 1 Painter, Two Pipe Welders and 2 Vessel Welders.