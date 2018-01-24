Mahoning Board of Elections adopts new safeguards for next election

Some new safeguards are in place at the Mahoning County Board of Elections to try and prevent another mistake from happening again.

The board adopted the new safety policies during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Officials say these changes come after the double counting of more than 6,000 early vote ballots in the November election.

Only two employees from each party will be allowed in the tabulation room and the number of observers will be limited to what is required by state law.

"So what we're trying to do is limit the distractions to the staff so they can deliver to the voters of Mahoning County proper results that everyone can rely on," said Dave Betras, a member of the board and Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman.

The Board's IT department is also working with the Vindicator to provide them a document that they can transfer directly over to their system and just print to cut down on any chance for error.

"We have always been flexible because we have an open door policy here, we have nothing to hide, we've always been flexible but the last election the observers caused some chaos in the office. I'm limiting the counting room to certain people. Everybody is not going to be able to just walk in and walk out because they're an observer," said Joyce Kale-Pesta, Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Officials say a staff member will be selected to handle communication with the media.

The Board of Elections Director tells 21 News that Sean McKinney has filed a lawsuit contesting the results of Youngstown's mayoral race.

The Board says the lawsuit is costing the county thousands of dollars. Kale-Pesta says the lawsuit has cost her office $23,000 in public records costs and additional fees.

"The costs for us are adding up because four copies, plus the originals of everything they've asked for, and it's taken many hours to put some of this stuff together. I've had girls stand at the copy machine for 2 or 3 days at a time," said Kale-Pesta.

The first hearing on McKinney's case is scheduled for February 2.