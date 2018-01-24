Harlem Globetrotters join the American Red Cross in fundraising for disaster relief

The Harlem Globetrotters hosted a night of basketball and entertainment in Downtown, Youngstown Wednesday evening.

The event was held at the Covelli Centre, where the team partnered with the American Red Cross and raised money so communities can prepare and respond to disasters.

Officials gathered donations during half time.

Volunteers "passed the bucket" to fans in the stand to collect donations.

"We're really proud that the American Red Cross was chosen by the Globetrotters to be their national charity. Across the country at every Globetrotter event at halftime, we pass the bucket to raise vital funds for the local American Red Cross," said Karen Conklin, Executive Director at the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross raised $2,000 at last year's event in Youngstown.