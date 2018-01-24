Sen. Portman donates salary during Government shutdown

U.S. Senator Rob Portman will donate his salary made the government shutdown, to a veteran memorial in Ohio.

Portman announced on Wednesday, the money he made during the three-day federal freeze, will be donated to Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial in Cincinnati.

The Memorial pays tribute to all of the men and women in uniform from Ohio who have given their lives defending our country in the Global War on Terrorism.

"The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial pays tribute and respect to those in uniform who have sacrificed their lives, and as Ohio's only recognized memorial honoring Ohio military personnel killed in the War on Terrorism, it's important to ensure that this memorial is maintained for years to come," said Portman.