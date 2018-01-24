Authorities capture dogs suspected in Newton Township attacks

Three dogs that authorities have described as aggressive are no longer roaming Trumbull County and the owner of the dogs will be cited.

Just after 7 am Thursday, a woman called 9-1-1 and said she believed that three German Shepherds were inside a fence on her property on the 3000 block of East River Road in Newton Township.

She believed they were the same three dogs that the sheriff's office issued a warning about on Wednesday.

The sheriff told residents in the Newton Falls area to be on the lookout for three German Shepherds who attacked an employee of Venture Plastics on Ravenna-Warren Road.

The victim received hospital treatment for several deep cuts.

Deputies say they searched the area at the time but were unable to find the animals.

Officials say the dogs were spotted a second time on Tuesday in the area of State Route 534 and Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Township.

On Wednesday there were reports of three German Shepherds attacking farm animals.

While checking the area, A deputy came in contact with the dogs. The dogs reportedly charged at the deputy in an aggressive manner. The deputy fired a shot and the dogs went back into the wooded area on SR 534.

Officers searched the area on foot and with ATV's, but could not find the animals until they got the 9-1-1 call from East River Road Thursday morning.

When the 21 News videographer arrived at the home, deputies told him to stay in his car until the dogs could be secured.

The owner of the dogs came to the home. Deputies say he will be cited.

The dogs have been taken to the pound until a judge can decide what will become of them.