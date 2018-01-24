Dog owner charged after alleged attacks in Newton Township

A Newton Township man pleaded "not guilty" to a charge filed after his dogs allegedly attacked humans and animals earlier this week.

David Hanson, 57, entered the written plea Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Hanson was charged after three dogs which authorities have described as aggressive were captured earlier that morning in the yard of a home on East River Road in the Township.

The capture came one day after the Trumbull County Sheriff told residents in the Newton Falls area to be on the lookout for three German Shepherds who attacked an employee of Venture Plastics on Ravenna-Warren Road.

The victim received hospital treatment for several deep cuts.

Deputies say they searched the area at the time but were unable to find the animals.

Officials say the dogs were spotted a second time on Tuesday in the area of State Route 534 and Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Township.

On Wednesday there were reports of three German Shepherds attacking farm animals.

While checking the area, A deputy came in contact with the dogs. The dogs reportedly charged at the deputy in an aggressive manner. The deputy fired a shot and the dogs went back into the wooded area on SR 534.

Officers searched the area on foot and with ATV's, but could not find the animals until they got the 9-1-1 call from East River Road Thursday morning.

When the 21 News videographer arrived at the home, deputies told him to stay in his car until the dogs could be secured.

The dogs have been taken to the pound until a judge can decide what will become of them.

Hanson is scheduled to appear in court again on March 15.