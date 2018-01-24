Trumbull County Sheriff's Office warns community of 3 aggressive dogs

Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the Newton Falls area to be aware of 3 aggressive dogs.

On Monday, a Venture Plastics employee was attacked by 3 German Shepherd dogs on Ravenna-Warren Road. Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital, where they needed to be treated for several deep cuts.

Deputies say they searched the area and were unable to find the animals.

Officials say the dogs were spotted a second time on Tuesday in the area of State Route 534 and Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Township.

According to the Sheriff's Office, reports came in on Wednesday of 3 German Shepherds attacking farm animals.

While checking the area, A deputy came in contact with the dogs. The dogs reportedly charged at the deputy in an aggressive manner. The deputy fired a shot and the dogs went back into the wooded area on SR 534.

Officers searched the area on foot and with ATV's attempting to locate the animals.

Two of the dogs were described to be black in color with tan paws, the other was described as being black and tan in color.

Authorities are encouraging residents to not approach the animals due to their aggressive nature.

In case of any sightings of the dogs, Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents call 911.