More calls for Al Adi's release from federal custody

Pressure is mounting as members of the Youngstown community continue their push to have Amer "Al" Adi Othman released from federal custody.

The Youngstown businessman, who faces deportation, has been behind bars for more than a week despite a call from Washington D.C. to grant him a temporary stay.

Now, two local lawmakers are urging the Governor to intervene. Supporters are also calling on the Regional Director of ICE to stand up for what they believe is right.

During the latest in a series of public gatherings, the daughters of Adi were able to take a call from their father. The girls shared the call through speaker phone with the roughly 100 supporters in attendance.

"I thank you for everything you're doing," said Adi.

When it came time to light candles and pray, one prayer was for the Regional Director of ICE, Rebecca Adducci

"Rebecca we pray for you that you have the wisdom and love and inspiration to make families whole instead of breaking families," said one man.

Those in attendance were also encouraged to apply pressure to Adducci. 21 News made several calls to her office on Wednesday to ask if and when Adi could be released but, an automated voice message said the user's mailbox was full.

State Senator, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Joe Schiavoni, as well as Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan, sent a letter to the governor's desk Tuesday, asking him to show support for Adi.

The Governor has not directly said if he ill get involved.

"I think if anybody believes in any human rights, whether it's Governor Kasich or anybody, I think they would stand up. this is a humanitarian case. It's not about my husband alone," said Adi's Wife Fidaa Musleh. "It's about justice."



