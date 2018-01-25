Owner, pets flee from burning Gustavus farmhouse

Flames caused heavy damage to a home in rural Trumbull County early Thursday.

A fire broke out just after midnight in a large farmhouse on Davis Peck Road near Stoddard Hayes Road.

When fire crews from Gustavus Township arrived, they spotted flames pouring through the roof.

By then, the homeowner and two pets had already fled the home.

Crews from fire departments in Green, Kinsman, and Mecca Townships, as well as Burghill-Vernon, were also called out to help battle the flames.

Working in wind chills of fifteen degrees, an Ohio Department of Transportation truck was called out to salt the roads in the area.

Initial calls indicated that the fire broke out near the home's chimney, but the cause is still being investigated.

No one was injured.