Another blessing for family rescued from Girard Lake

Members of a Trumbull County family already thankful that a Good Samaritan came to their rescue have reason to give thanks for another act of kindness.

An Austintown car dealer has donated an S-U-V to the family who lost their van and almost lost their lives as well when they plunged into the icy waters of Girard Lake last week.

Shane Ferguson, who runs Shanes Auto Sales on Mahoning Avenue, presented the S-U-V to Andrew McGregor's family.

McGregor's wife and five children were trapped in their van when it slid off a curve into the lake and flipped onto its side on Tuesday of last week.

As the van was filling with chilly water, Mike Montler happened to be one of the people in the area who helped rescue the family and bring them to the shore safely.