Thursday will start with a mostly cloudy sky but as high pressure approaches the day will quickly turn mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the mid-30s.

More mild air tracks in Friday with highs near 50 under a sunny sky.

Rain is likely Saturday, but mainly the second half of the day. A sprinkle or light rain shower is possible early Sunday Morning.

A cold shot will greet us to start the week with the possibility of snow to end next week.