Lawmakers lobby to put missile defense site in Ravenna

Ohio lawmakers are lobbying Washington to choose Ravenna as the site for a missile defense system.

The Ohio House of Representatives has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Department of Defense to select Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center as the preferred site for a future East Coast Missile Defense System.

According to State Sen. Sean O'Brien Camp Ravenna is currently being considered for the installation along with sites in Michigan and New York.

"Michigan and New York have now hired lobbying firms in Washington to advocate for their states to be chosen as the site. It is for this reason that passage of this concurrent resolution was so urgent," said O'Brien.

The Missile Defense Agency is currently considering sites for the potential future installation of additional ground-based interceptors for homeland defense.

While similar missile defense sites already exist along the West Coast, no such sites currently exist in the East.

The selection of Camp Ravenna would provide a multi-million dollar investment in Ohio and would create hundreds of high-paying, high-education jobs, according to O'Brien.

Additionally, says the Senator, Camp Ravenna's selection would increase its value to the US military, greatly decreasing its chances of its closure by the federal Base Closure and Realignment Commission.