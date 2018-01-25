H.S. basketball scores (1/24/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/24/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Basketball 
Greenville 47 Erie Cathedral Prep 57 

Girls’ Basketball 
Campbell 29 Brookfield 87 

Jefferson 44 Poland 78 

Fitch 41 Warren Harding 40 

Champion 53 Liberty 58 

Howland 70 Lakeview 41 

South Range 40 Salem 43 

Struthers 31 Newton Falls 37 

East 28 Ursuline 75 

Hubbard 22 Niles 44 

Hickory 47 Blackhawk 67

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms