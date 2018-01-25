Warren woman reports being tied up during home invasion

Detectives are gathering more information about a reported home invasion where a woman says she was tied up and robbed.

A woman living on the 300 block of Charles Ave. SE told police early Thursday morning that three armed men forced their way into the home, then tied her feet and arms.

The victim told officers that the men told her to get down on the floor and stay there as they went into an upstairs bedroom.

She said the men left the home carrying a box.

The police report says a watch, jewelry and $500 were stolen from the home.

The woman told police she did not recognize any of the intruders.