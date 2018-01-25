Report: Man stole wallet from Boardman shopper for 'dope sick' friend

Police have arrested a man a woman after a 68-year-old woman says her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at Boardman grocery store.

The man who is charged with the crime told police he did it because the woman he was with needed money for drugs.

The victim told police she was shopping at the Aldi store on Wednesday afternoon when someone lifted the wallet from her purse.

Not long after the theft, Youngstown police pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on the city's South Side and discovered that the driver, 25-year-old Sunni Lee Guy was wanted for a previous burglary investigation.

After Guy admitted to police that there were stolen goods in the car, officers found the wallet stolen at the Aldi store.

A passenger in Guy's car, 49-year-old William Nichols of Garrettsville, Ohio told police that he stole the wallet at the urging of Guy, who was “dope sick” and needed money for her drug habit.

Police tested a white powder found on the stolen wallet. Even though the powder did not test positive for drugs, they had the wallet decontaminated as a precaution.

The victim told police that she canceled the two stolen credit cards fifteen minutes after the wallet was taken.

Nichols was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of theft from an elderly person.

Sunni Guy is being held on the burglary warrant.