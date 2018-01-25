Dominion: Girard pipeline project will bring short gas supply disruptions

More than fifty property owner in Girard can expect to have their natural gas service shut off for about an hour this winter as Dominion Energy Ohio works on a $1.96 million pipeline replacement project.

The utility will be putting in 8,890 feet of new, corrosion-resistant plastic and coated steel natural gas line to replace pipes installed in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Construction is scheduled to begin January 29 to replace 1,035 feet of bare steel pipe, originally installed in 1950, with 1,035 feet of plastic line near the intersection of Maple Avenue and St. Clair Street.

During that time 33 customers in the area will have gas service disrupted for about an hour as crews replace service lines, according to Dominion spokesman Neil Durbin.

Work on the $333,683 project is scheduled to conclude about February 19, weather permitting.

The second project, scheduled to begin February 20, will install 7,290 feet of medium-density plastic piping and 480 feet of coated steel pipe on South State Street, replacing bare steel lines originally installed in 1948.

This $1,624,190 project includes replacing 25 service lines, with work scheduled to conclude in late May.

The 25 customers in that area can also expect to lose natural gas service for about an hour, according to Durbin.

Once work is complete, restoration would begin as soon as weather permits, including sidewalks, driveways, and approaches. Dominion says typical yard restoration is limited to grading and seeding.

Durbin says crews will be working ten hours a day on weekdays and eight hours on Saturday starting at 7:30 am.

Dominion will post informational signs in the area where work is being performed.

Further details will be available online at www.dom.com, keyword: Pipeline Replacement, and by calling Dominion, toll-free, at 1-800-362-7557, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Customers also may send questions by e-mail to Dominion's Ohio Construction Support Department at OhioConstructionSupport@dom.com.