YSU Police say initial data suggests stalking cases still on the rise

The Youngstown State University Police Department says that initial data suggests that campus-wide stalking cases are up slightly.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso says that the department won't officially review the 2017 crime data until the summer before it's sent off to the Department of Education.

However, Varso says that the initial, raw data suggests that there were eight reported cases of stalking on campus in 2017.

In 2016, YSU reported 7 cases, which was up drastically from 2015 in which only 3 cases were handled.

But Chief Varso says the data doesn't necessarily indicate more crime- as far as he's concerned there is an increased awareness.

Varso says in previous years people have left cases of stalking unreported because they don't feel like it's a police matter.

But pushes to make sure students know their rights, and know how to identify crimes like stalking, have helped to bring "victims" forward according to the Chief.

Chief Varso says that students should be aware of people who begin showing them unwanted attention- they may show up unexpectedly at places where they aren't wanted, such as classes or a dorm, they may bring unwarranted gifts, or repeatedly message without a reply.

The important thing to note with stalking cases, according to police, is that in order to prosecute, there has to be a documented history.

Varso says that means anyone who suspects they are being stalked should immediately contact police. Unfortunately, according to Varso, many people don't believe they're victims until it's too late.

Chief Varso says no one should hesitate to contact officers, begin filing paperwork- that way if things get worse, there's documentation to back up the pattern.

The prosecution of stalking on campus takes two separate course- first, the YSU police Department forwards the case to the city prosecutor, who decides if there is enough to press criminal charges.

Secondly, the reports are forwarded to the campus Office of Student Conduct, which decides if a student disciplinary hearing should be held, or sanctions applied.

Varso says that the University also offers counseling services and information through the counseling center which helps those who report stalking cases. In the cases of more serious crimes such as domestic violence, the counseling center, and the Title IX Office also work without outside resources, such as specific organizations that handle domestic violence cases.