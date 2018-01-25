Boardman ice rink asks for community support for $150,000 grant contest

A Boardman ice rink, recently under new management, is hoping that community support can help them win a grant for rink improvements.

When Jesse MacGregor, the owner of Extreme Air and the new owner of the Deep Freeze Ice Arena, first took over operations of the building he told 21 News that the rink, as well as the skates and equipment, were in various states of disrepair. However, he says they have purchased new equipment, including a new Zamboni.

He said his hope is to restore the rink to what it was 20 years ago.

One of the owners of Deep Freeze says they've been floored by how much the hockey leagues and community supported them.

"They came in, they have done the repairs needed to the ice, they have cleaned the locker rooms, they've spent hours and hours helping us. The support we got from the community is outstanding."

Nearly a month later, after volunteers have helped to donate skates and make minor repairs, the rink is looking for help to secure a $150,000.

The money, which is provided by an annual competition by the National Hockey League and Kraft Cheese is called Kraft Hockeyville.

The competition relies on community members to post pictures, videos, and stories of why their ice rink is fundamental to the community.

The four communities with the best stories will then go head-to-head in a nationwide vote.

The winner will score $150,000 in grant funds to upgrade their ice rink, and they'll host an NHL pre-season game.

Second place winners will receive $30,000 in upgrades, and a third and fourth place winner will each receive $10,000.

In addition to0 the rink's stories, each competitor can earn "rally points" based on how the community adds notes, upload photos & videos, tweet from the community page, and interact with the community content gallery.

To share a story, or help the Deep Freeze Arena in their quest, you can visit their Kraft Hockeyville page.

