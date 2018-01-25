Youngstown judge appointed to state Supreme Court

A Youngstown native, and the current Seventh District Court of Appeals judge, has been appointed to the State Supreme Court by Governor John Kasich.

Governor John R. Kasich announced Thursday that he has selected Judge Mary DeGenaro to replace Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill, who previously announced that he will retire on January 26.

O'Neill has served on the Supreme Court of Ohio since 2013 and his term expires on January 1, 2019.

"Judge DeGenaro is a distinguished legal thinker and I am proud to appoint her to the Supreme Court. She is an accomplished judge with a record of working constructively with colleagues and she has served with distinction as a visiting justice to the Supreme Court on several occasions. Her command of the law is strong and she brings a conservative philosophy to the court that is evident in her 17-year record on the appellate bench. Ohioans are fortunate to have committed judges like her and I am glad that her skills and ability will now be put to work on our state's highest court," said Kasich.

According to her biography, DeGenaro currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

DeGenaro must run in Nov. 2018 to retain the seat.

