YSU launches Walk With A Doc wellness program

In an update from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, it has been decided that a Youngstown businessman, Amer Al Adi Othman will not be granted a stay of deportation.More >>
In an update from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, it has been decided that a Youngstown businessman, Amer Al Adi Othman will not be granted a stay of deportation.More >>
A Youngstown native, and the current Seventh District Court of Appeals judge, has been appointed to the State Supreme Court by Governor John Kasich.More >>
A Youngstown native, and the current Seventh District Court of Appeals judge, has been appointed to the State Supreme Court by Governor John Kasich.More >>
A Boardman ice rink, recently under new management, is hoping that community support can help them win a grant for rink improvements.More >>
A Boardman ice rink, recently under new management, is hoping that community support can help them win a grant for rink improvements.More >>
The Youngstown State University Police Department says that initial data suggests that campus-wide stalking cases are up slightly.More >>
The Youngstown State University Police Department says that initial data suggests that campus-wide stalking cases are up slightly.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.More >>
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.More >>
A company that's building a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino across Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County in the second auction of licenses newly authorized by the state.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
An 86-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery has been placed on a year's probation.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been...More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been excluded at...More >>
The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.More >>
The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.More >>