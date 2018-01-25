YSU launches Walk With A Doc wellness program

Attention couch potatoes, if your goal is to be more active this year Youngstown State University is ready to help. YSU has teamed up with Southern Park Mall to launch a program called "Walk with a Doc".

More than sixty people turned out early on Thursday to learn more about and take part in Walk with a Doc. The program is being offered by the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at YSU. It's about improving the health and well being of the region by getting people up, out and on the move.

"The ultimate goal is to ignite behavioral changes, get people out, get them moving, get them walking and really embrace that concept of wellness," said Cara Berg-Carramusa, Director of Clinical Education in the Department of Physical Therapy at YSU.



The program begins with a brief educational session by a doctor on a relevant health topic and then a group walk. Carramusa says a walking regiment is good for your bones, muscles, heart and brain.



"People really have a misconception of how good walking is for you, it's the best medicine period from the top of your head to the tips of your toes," .



The program is more than just a walk, you can get your blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level checked at the same time.



Students of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program benefit by having a real-world experience outside the classroom.



"It's really that application of the knowledge we're getting in our course work and working with people which we're going to do when we get out in the field," said second year student Brandy Schumaker. She believes there will be a positive take away for people who participate in the program.



"It will bring a little more wellness to your life by hearing these doctors and answering questions for you," Schumaker said.



You can walk at your own pace. The Walk with a Doc program will continue the last Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. for the remainder of 2018.