Immigration officials rule not to grant "Al" Adi a stay of deportation

In an update from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, it has been decided that a Youngstown businessman, Amer "Al" Adi Othman will not be granted a stay of deportation.

The House Judiciary Committee previously voted that Adi should have a 6-month stay of deportation, in order to give officials time to examine his case.

That Congressional order for a report was then forwarded to ICE officials for review.

In a statement from ICE Thursday afternoon, spokespersons said that Adi will not be released and will be deported.

That statement can be read here:

CASE UPDATE: After conducting a comprehensive review of Mr. Othman’s case, including careful consideration of the Chair of the Judiciary Committee’s request for an investigative report, ICE has chosen not to grant a stay of removal in his case. Over the last decade, Mr. Othman’s immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation’s courts, including before the immigration courts, federal appeals courts and U.S. district court. In each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr. Othman does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S. As such, Mr. Othman will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States. Due to operational security concerns, ICE does not confirm specific removal arrangements prior to an individual’s successful repatriation. While ICE acknowledges Congress’s authority to pass legislation providing immigration benefits to non-citizens, alien beneficiaries need not be present in the United States for a private immigration relief bill to be introduced, considered, and/or enacted. An alien who is granted relief through the enactment of a private immigration bill can lawfully travel back to the United States. As ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan has made clear, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.

In addition, in the update from ICE officials, a spokesperson said that after accepting a meal, Adi has been removed from the special hunger strike protocol and is being monitored closely by on-site medical professionals at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

According to ICE, there is a chance that Adi could be allowed to return to the United States lawfully- if a private bill is passed by Congress, then Adi will be allowed to return.

However, ICE says it is not necessary for Adi to be in the country during consideration of that private bill.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has been working for years to secure such a bill and guarantee Adi's place in Youngstown.

ICE has not, and says they will not release the anticipated date or details of Adi's deportation.

Adi has been in the custody of ICE officials since last week when he was detained during what was expected to be a regularly scheduled check in with immigration officials.

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United States from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card

After their divorce, Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent.

This is a developing situation. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.