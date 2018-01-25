Two Of Next Three Days Look Good

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a couple of cloudy and cold days, Friday will be quite a bit different with plenty of sunshine and a much warmer afternoon. Temperatures will be about 17 degrees warmer than average....a great January day!

The weekend will start with thickening clouds early and some rain showers around at times during the late morning and afternoon hours. The rain will clear out Saturday evening, meaning that Sunday is now looking nicer. A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are expected for Sunday.

Much colder air is set to return early next week. Snow showers are likely Monday and flurries could linger into parts of Tuesday.