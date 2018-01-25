Family of Youngstown businessman facing deportation: "Just let him go"

The family of Amer "Al" Adi Othman reacted late Thursday afternoon to the news that immigration officials would not be releasing the businessman.

In a late afternoon press conference, the family voiced their opposition to an announcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials earlier.

ICE announced that they decided Adi will not be granted a stay of deportation.

The House Judiciary Committee previously voted that Adi should have a 6-month stay of deportation, in order to give officials time to examine his case.

That Congressional order for a report was then forwarded to ICE officials for review.

In a statement from ICE Thursday afternoon, spokespersons said that Adi will not be released and will be deported.

That statement can be read here:

CASE UPDATE: After conducting a comprehensive review of Mr. Othman's case, including careful consideration of the Chair of the Judiciary Committee's request for an investigative report, ICE has chosen not to grant a stay of removal in his case. Over the last decade, Mr. Othman's immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation's courts, including before the immigration courts, federal appeals courts and U.S. district court. In each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr. Othman does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S. As such, Mr. Othman will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States. Due to operational security concerns, ICE does not confirm specific removal arrangements prior to an individual's successful repatriation. While ICE acknowledges Congress's authority to pass legislation providing immigration benefits to non-citizens, alien beneficiaries need not be present in the United States for a private immigration relief bill to be introduced, considered, and/or enacted. An alien who is granted relief through the enactment of a private immigration bill can lawfully travel back to the United States. As ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan has made clear, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.

In addition, in the update from ICE officials, a spokesperson said that after accepting a meal, Adi has been removed from the special hunger strike protocol and is being monitored closely by on-site medical professionals at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

The family, however, disputes that claim, saying that Adi is upholding his ideals and that he knows the hunger strike will make a statement.

ICE has not, and says they will not release the anticipated date or details of Adi's deportation.

The family says that's one of the main things they don't understand.

According to the family members, Adi had tickets and was prepared to leave to go back to Jordan when he was detained. They say they simply don't understand why ICE won't let him go.

Congressman Tim Ryan's office, who has been working for years to pass a private bill to keep Adi in the country, responded to the ruling by ICE Thursday.

A statement from his office reads: “Congressman Ryan is very disappointed, but he remains in touch with Amer through his lawyer. He intends to exhaust every avenue available.”

However, a spokesperson admitted to 21 News that they are not sure what avenues still exist, although they are working to find a solution.

The family's full statement can be seen above.

