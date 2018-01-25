Over 20 cats saved from East Liverpool hoarding situation

Over 20 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in an East Liverpool home.

The cats' owners cared for the cats, but were not able to get all of them spayed or neutered, which led to an increasing number of kittens.

Angels for Animals is currently caring for 21 of the cats rescued from the home. The cats will be vet checked, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

The shelter said it will take a few weeks for all the cats they took in to be healthy enough to adopt.

Angels for Animals is collecting donations to help pay for the animals' healthcare. If you wish to donate to the case or fill out a pre-adoption form for one of the cats, go to the Angels for Animals website.