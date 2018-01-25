Community opioid summit being held at Covelli Center

The Covelli Center is hosting a community opioid summit to discuss the impact of opiates in the Valley.

The event will be on February 21 from 10 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. and will feature experienced speakers and representatives.

21 News anchor Derek Steyer will be moderating the event.

The speakers are as follows:

- Tracy Plouck, Director, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

- Lt. Sutton, Ohio State Highway Patrol

- Guy Burney, Youngstown CIRV Commission

- Darryl Alexander, Executive Director, YUMADAOP

- Dr. David Kennedy, Mahoning County Coroner

- Dr. Daniel Brown, Meridian HealthCare

- Dr. Joseph Sitarik, Neil Kennedy Recovery Center

- A person that experienced addiction, has family that experienced addiction.

In addition, there will be video messages from Representative Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson.

The summit will operate as a panel, with the speakers talking about the crisis in the Valley.

The panelists will then take questions from the crowd.

Admission is free to the public and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board are sponsoring this event.