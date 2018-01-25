Salem man indicted for 2 car, 5 injury crash

A Salem man was indicted several different charges stemming from a two-car crash that happened last January.

Tyler Yoho was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering children and one OVI count.

Yoho was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, in which a pickup truck was hit by Yoho's car west of State Route 534.

Yoho and the passenger in his car were taken to St. Elizabeth's by ambulance. The driver of the truck and his two passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance.